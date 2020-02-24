Manchester United have reportedly taken a youthful Polish duo on trial until next month.

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, Korona Kielce ace Radoslaw Sewerys will be one of the players joining, as well as defender Mateusz Lipp, who currently represents the Akademia “Ruch” Chorzow academy.

Both players are 16 and look like big talents, with Lipp also previously spending time on trial at Arsenal, as well as at Serie A side Sampdoria.

It would be interesting to know why the Gunners did not follow through with their interest in him, but fans will hope he doesn’t end up becoming the latest in a long list of elite talents that they missed out on.

The Manchester Evening News claim Lipp will be in the stands at Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League tie with Club Brugge, and he’s eligible to play for United’s Under-16 side.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be hoping these two teenage talents can make an impression during their time with the club.

United have a proud history of bringing through young players and developing them into stars for their first-team, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been particularly committed to maintaining that tradition.