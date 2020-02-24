Pundit Garth Crooks has heaped praise onto Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes after another hugely impressive display in the weekend win over Watford.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January and has settled quickly, putting in some really assured displays against Wolves, Chelsea and Watford.

Fernandes scored his first goal for Man Utd on Sunday, showing great technique from the penalty spot, and it’s clear he’s quickly become a real fan-favourite at Old Trafford.

Having shone at previous club Sporting, Fernandes arrived with a great reputation, but there were always likely to be question marks over whether he could play at that high level in England.

So far, the 25-year-old is living up to expectations, and it’s little wonder that MUFC fans have really warmed to him, with Crooks saying that they as a fan-base clearly know top talents when they see them, which is bound to come from the experience of watching so many of the game’s greats down the years.

“This lad looked good on his Premier League debut, but to be taking Manchester United’s penalties so early in his career at Old Trafford is a statement in itself,” Crooks wrote on BBC Sport.

“Since the injury to striker (Marcus) Rashford and the prolonged absence of midfielder Paul Pogba, United have had problems with penalty-takers, but Fernandes could be the answer.

“There is also a developing relationship between Fernandes and the fans, which is hardly surprising. They know a top-class player when they see one.”