Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sent a message to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his recent change in position in the team.

The Red Devils boss has altered his tactics a few times recently, switching to a back three and using Shaw as the left-sided of the three centre-backs.

Shaw has always been a left-back throughout his career, so this is quite a change from what he’s used to, but many would probably agree he’s shone in his new role.

Discussing the change in an interview with RTE, the England international made it clear to Solskjaer that he’s happy to play wherever the Norwegian tactician wants him.

“I’m happy but the most important thing is obviously the win and three points,” Shaw said.

“But I feel really good and the team felt really good today, especially second half, so we need to keep things going.

“We’re working hard in training and we’re all enjoying it, so we need to just keep going and keep closing the gap.

“I’m really enjoying it at the moment, and I’m happy to play anywhere the manager wants me to play.

“I’m really enjoying that sort of left of the three, but I’ll play anywhere and the most important thing is to help the team and to enjoy football.”

United fans will hope this can be the start of a positive change for Shaw at Old Trafford after a frustrating career with the club so far.

The 24-year-old arrived as a promising youngster but has never quite got going in a United shirt, with injuries and changes in management no doubt affecting that.

It may be, however, that playing more centrally is also better for him, and it will be interesting to see how he can continue to develop in that new position.