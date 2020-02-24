Man Utd will reportedly have to spend up to £83m to prise Moussa Dembele away from Lyon this summer to bolster their attacking options.

The Red Devils have struggled in that department this season, scoring 41 goals in their 27 league games, which is the lowest tally of the top six sides in the standings.

Further, with Marcus Rashford ruled out with an injury, they were forced to bring in Odion Ighalo on loan for the rest of the season to provide depth and options up front for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and so they will surely be looking for longer-term solutions this summer.

However, according to the Daily Mail, if they had plans to make Dembele their solution, they will have to dig deep into their pockets as it’s suggested that the Lyon frontman could cost them £83m.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form again this season, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists in 38 appearances so far.

It’s added in the report above that he is ‘desperate to make his return’ to the Premier League, but that touted price-tag could scupper any potential move.

Time will tell if Man Utd try to reach a compromise on that asking price, but Solskjaer would arguably be well advised to look elsewhere for an option to improve his attack, as that is a lot of money for a player with much still to prove at the highest level.