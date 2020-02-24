Manchester United loan signing Odion Ighalo had a bit of an unpleasant surprise during a personal training session as he bids to get fit for his new club.

The former Watford striker joined the Red Devils on loan this January and briefly had to stay away from his team-mates due to fears over the coronavirus spreading from China.

Ighalo, however, was made to leave a training pitch being used by Manchester University’s Women’s team, according to a report in the Sun.

The players supposedly didn’t recognise Ighalo, which isn’t too surprising as he certainly isn’t the biggest name in world football and his arrival at Old Trafford came as a bit of a surprise!

Still, it’s amusing to hear the Nigeria international suffering this embarrassment, even though it ended well.

When the players found out who he was, several posed for photos with Ighalo and allowed him back on to use their facilities.

Ighalo will be at United until the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if he can enhance his reputation while he’s here.