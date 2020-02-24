Roberto Martinez offers worrying Eden Hazard injury update for Real Madrid

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has suggested that Eden Hazard will miss the rest of the La Liga campaign after his latest injury setback.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 15 appearances so far this season due to injury problems, contributing just one goal and five assists.

With Los Blancos losing ground in the La Liga title race, coupled with their upcoming clash with Barcelona and their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Manchester City, the last thing that coach Zinedine Zidane needed at this stage was to be without his marquee summer signing for even longer.

Unfortunately after his setback at the weekend, as noted by the club’s site, it looks as though he’s set for a fresh spell on the sidelines, although Real Madrid have not yet confirmed how long that will be for.

Martinez though has seemingly dropped a hint about the possible recovery timeline, and he has suggested that Hazard will be ruled out of action for at least three months, thus meaning that he could have played his last La Liga game this season.

“We are very sad, because this injury will leave him out of action for at least three months,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“A footballer like Eden should always be on the pitch. We have an excellent communication with Real Madrid’s medical staff and we are anxious about Eden.

“It’s a shame, because it has also happened before an important game as that of Manchester City.”

Of course Martinez is concerned from a Belgium perspective ahead of EURO 2020, as this latest blow will undoubtedly put Hazard’s participation in doubt as he’ll need to prove he can be match fit for the tournament and make a positive contribution.

That said, it’s a huge blow for Real Madrid if accurate, as ultimately that would see him sit out the rest of the campaign. Although they do have plenty of world-class talent in the squad still, being without their star man will undoubtedly put them at a disadvantage as we’re now in the business end of the season where his quality could have been crucial.