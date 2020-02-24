‘Streets will never forget’ – Erling Haaland on his surprise idol’s brilliant stats

When guessing who one of Erling Haaland’s idols were when he was growing up, former Swansea City ace Michu’s name probably isn’t the first to come to mind.

However, as reported by AS, the Spaniard made a lasting impression on the Borussia Dortmund starlet and played a big role in his path towards becoming the talent he is today.

Haaland’s rise to prominence shows no sign of slowing down as the 19-year-old has bagged 12 goals in just eight games for the Bundesliga giants since joining them in January, and clearly he is still taking a lot from Michu.

As seen in his tweet below, he reiterated his admiration for the ex-Swansea forward as he responded to a tweet showing Michu’s statistics from the 2012/13 campaign where he was a hugely influential figure for the Swans.

Things dramatically tailed off thereafter, but that was a memorable period for many as he helped Swansea win a League Cup while he was crowned Player of the Year.

With 22 goals in 43 games, that was a season to be remembered, and Haaland clearly hasn’t forgotten about it earlier as his arguably bizarre choice of an idol continues to receive praise and recognition for his impact…