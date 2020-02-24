Video: Brilliant Alexander-Arnold delivery helps Wijnaldum give Liverpool lead vs West Ham

Liverpool took just nine minutes to find a way through West Ham at Anfield on Monday night, with Georginio Wijnaldum breaking the deadlock.

The Merseyside giants continue to close in on the Premier League title this season, and they would have hoped to make short work of their opponents on Monday.

They got off to a perfect start as after just nine minutes, the ball appeared to be going harmlessly towards the corner, but Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a brilliant delivery to find Wijnaldum in the box, as seen in the video below.

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski should have arguably done better, but he couldn’t keep it out and Liverpool had their lead.

However, it was short-lived as just minutes later, West Ham levelled through Issa Diop as he headed home from a corner to find an immediate equaliser.

It was just the reaction David Moyes would have wanted, and now it’s back on Liverpool to find another breakthrough…

Do NOT let Trent Cross the ball ? Liverpool lead! ? pic.twitter.com/BOtD0uPjRa — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 24, 2020