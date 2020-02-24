Video: Carragher sparks intriguing debate over Salah with claim on Liverpool fans

Jamie Carragher has sparked a reaction after making an argument that Liverpool fans perhaps under appreciate Mohamed Salah.

Using some fascinating statistics, the Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend made his point on how important and decisive Salah has been since his move to Anfield.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless Gary Neville explaining his preference on when Liverpool win title

Despite being involved in 92 goals and having played in 97 of a possible 102 games, Carragher suggested that he feels as though the Egyptian international is still perhaps under appreciated, and most Liverpool fans would choose to lose him over Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino.

Fellow pundit Gary Neville joined in the conversation and made some interesting points as to why he feels as though that might be the case in terms of his general popularity, while Carragher also discussed possible transfer targets in the future for Liverpool and whether a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona would convince Salah to leave the club.

For now, the main focus for all concerned at Liverpool is to win the Premier League title, defend their European crown and continue to win major trophies moving forward.

That said, it’s still a fascinating debate to be had and judging from the comments left on the tweets below, Carragher has certainly stirred something up as many agreed with him while others blasted the idea that Salah isn’t appreciated enough by the Liverpool faithful.

Jamie Carragher on Mo Salah being underappreciated ?"He's seen as world-class outside but with Liverpool fans he's underappreciated. If you asked Liverpool fans would they take big money for Salah they'd say yeah" pic.twitter.com/Og4YNfgMZb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 24, 2020

Is Mo Salah underappreciated by Liverpool fans? @Carra23 looks at why the Egyptian is so vital to the Reds ? Watch #MNF on Sky Sports PL now or follow here: https://t.co/4Zq2Q8wUHY pic.twitter.com/kqx33u4bPL — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 24, 2020