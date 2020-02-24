Video: Curtis Jones bags brilliant hat-trick for Liverpool U23s in commanding win

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones was in fine form on Monday as the U23s side secured a 6-0 win over Sunderland as he helped himself to a hat-trick.

The 19-year-old is beginning to knock on the door this season for a more prominent role in the senior squad, and his form at U23s level will certainly help him get those opportunities from Jurgen Klopp.

As seen in the video below, he was top form this week as he scored a hat-trick against Sunderland, with the first two goals in particular showcasing his quality as he takes players on and shows the composure and class to find the finish to match.

The third was also a decent goal in its own right given his ability to find space in the box for the easy finish, and so Liverpool fans and Klopp will no doubt be growing increasingly excited about what Jones can offer his side moving forward.

As for the U23s, they qualified for the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup with this win, and Jones bagging three goals in eight minutes to wrap things up late on was certainly the big takeaway from the encounter.