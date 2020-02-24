Video: Frank Lampard almost gets taken out by Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea training session

Chelsea are busy preparing for their clash with Bayern this week, but boss Frank Lampard appears to have had a lucky escape from injury.

The Blues face the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, as they look to take a positive result to Germany next month.

SEE MORE: Hakim Ziyech explains what factor played “a big role” in him choosing Chelsea transfer

As seen in the clip below, Lampard has been as hands on as ever in their training session leading up to the game, but it could have gone badly wrong for Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard looks to get a little over zealous in his attempts to win the ball from the Chelsea boss, and almost wipes him out completely with a slide tackle.

Fortunately for him, Lampard just about managed to get out the way and so there was no panic or cause for concern, as the Chelsea defender may have seen his name drop out of the starting XI had he fully connected with such force. No harm done though…