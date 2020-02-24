Video: MNF crown the ‘Greatest English Club Side Ever’ as Liverpool, Man Utd dominate top spots

The Monday Night Football team have named their ‘Greatest Ever English Club Side’, and that honour has gone to the Liverpool team from the mid-70s.

Armed with their own point system for the trophies and achievements that each team won and secured during their most successful years, it was a real battle between some of the top sides over the last 50 years.

From the Tottenham and Leeds Utd sides in the 1960s, to Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Everton who enjoyed some wonderful times over the years, there was a great selection and variation to the choices.

Arsenal’s Invincibles made the list of course, as did Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea through the 2000s.

However, as we move closer to the top of the rankings, it becomes a straight tussle between Liverpool and Man Utd, and it’s the Liverpool side under Bob Paisley which just edges out Sir Alex Ferguson’s group between 2006 and 2009.

Now these rankings were based on the points system as detailed in the video below and so it wasn’t necessarily the universally agreed choices in the studio. Nonetheless, it’s hard to not follow a similar path given that it was about trophies and the side that won the most made it to the top of the pile…

? #MNF's Greatest Ever English Club Side is…. Liverpool of the mid-70's @Carra23 and @GNev2 have their say pic.twitter.com/K1Vf9dB7t1 — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 24, 2020