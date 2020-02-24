Video: Priceless Gary Neville explaining his preference on when Liverpool win title

As a Man Utd man through and through, the last thing Gary Neville wants to do is be present when rivals Liverpool win the Premier League title this season.

It’s only a matter of time before the Reds end their title drought as they continue to set a relentless pace at the top of the table and are now just five wins away from sealing it.

Naturally, Neville has no desire whatsoever to be at the game where they celebrate their title success, and he has revealed he has worked it out on how he can avoid it happening.

It essentially revolves around Man City dropping points in their next three games, and ensuring that Liverpool have the chance to win the title on a Saturday afternoon when Sky aren’t going to send Neville to Anfield of wherever it may be.

Time will tell if he gets that fortunate, but given how it’s been made a point of now, it would come as no surprise if fate worked against him and ensured that he was at Anfield for Liverpool’s title celebrations in the coming weeks.

Still, it’s hilarious to watch the video below as Neville explains what needs to happen for him to avoid his nightmare scenario as he has clearly given it plenty of thought…