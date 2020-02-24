Video: Sadio Mane taps home to put Liverpool back in front against West Ham

Liverpool were involved in a thrilling encounter with West Ham on Monday night as Sadio Mane restored their lead in the latter stages.

Georginio Wijnaldum had given the hosts an early lead at Anfield, but goals from Issa Diop and Pabo Fornals turned things around for the Hammers.

SEE MORE: Video: Salah draws Liverpool level vs West Ham with help of Fabianski blunder

However, they couldn’t hold on as Mohamed Salah drew Liverpool level, and as seen in the video below, Mane was on hand to apply the finishing touch to put them back in front.

There was a fortunate deflection in the build up which led to the easy tap in after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross over the goalkeeper, but Liverpool weren’t to be denied as they look to take another step towards the Premier League title.

They’ll certainly have Lukasz Fabianski to thank though as his blunder to allow Salah to score was certainly a turning point in the game…