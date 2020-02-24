Video: Salah draws Liverpool level vs West Ham with help of Fabianski blunder

Mohamed Salah drew Liverpool level against West Ham on Monday night, but Lukasz Fabianski will not want to see this again.

The Reds fell behind after goals from Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals wiped out an early opener from Georginio Wijnaldum, as their unbeaten record looked at risk.

However, they managed to find an equaliser to calm any nerves, and it came with a big helping hand from West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski.

As seen in the video below, it was a rather tame effort from Salah in truth, but Fabianski allowed it to squeeze under him and between his legs before crossing the line to make it 2-2.

Question marks were raised over his effort to stop Wijnaldum’s header in the first half, but this really was a goalkeeping error that he will be horrified with when watching it back.

Liverpool won’t mind one bit though, as they’ll now go in search of a winner against a West Ham side who have been impressive but have been let down by their shot-stopper as things stand…

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.