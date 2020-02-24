Chelsea new-boy Hakim Ziyech has explained why he chose a transfer to Stamford Bridge over what one imagines will have been a long list of alternative options.

The Morocco international will remain with Ajax until the end of this season before linking up with Frank Lampard’s side next season in what looks an exciting move for all concerned.

Ziyech has really caught the eye as a top attacking talent in the Eredivisie and the Champions League in recent seasons, and he looks like just what Chelsea need to replace Eden Hazard in attack.

Still, shortly before his move to the Blues, Ziyech was also linked as a target for Manchester United by ESPN, and he could undoubtedly have improved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad as well.

It remains to be seen how much United will live to regret missing out on the signing, but Ziyech himself has explained his decision, talking up CFC boss Lampard as playing a big role in the move.

“It [Chelsea] is a big club in a big competition,” he is quoted by Chelsea’s official site. “I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose therefore.”

He added: “[Lampard had] A big role. We had a lot of contact in the last couple of weeks and he gave me a good feeling and that was also big to do with the decision.”