Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay Thomas Partey’s release clause of €50 million.

The Ghanian international has done well for Atletico Madrid this season, amassing three goals and an assist in 33 appearances across all competitions.

According to Madrid newspaper Libertad Digital, Arsenal are willing to pay Partey’s release clause of €50 million. This report also states that the 26-year-old and his representatives are in negotiations with Atleti regarding a new deal.

Partey has been a key player for Los Rojiblancos for a while now, making 172 appearances for them across all competitions with 15 goals and 12 assists to his name.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer and the Ghanian midfielder could be a suitable addition to their squad and there’s a good chance he could be a regular for them. However, Atleti may not be too willing to let go of him given how he has been doing for them in the past couple of seasons.