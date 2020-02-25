Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly edging closer to leaving the Emirates Stadium in what will be a huge transfer blow for the Gunners.

The Gabon international has been in superb form for Arsenal again this season, and took his tally for the season to 19 goals in 30 games in all competitions with a brace in the win over Everton at the weekend.

However, it looks like Arsenal are going to struggle to keep hold of Aubameyang, with claims now emerging that talks over a new contract have majorly stalled.

With both Barcelona and Inter Milan hovering for the potential signing of the 30-year-old, it now looks increasingly likely that Arsenal will be forced into a sale this summer.

It’s been previously claimed that AFC could accept as little as £50million for Aubameyang at the end of this season, with the former Borussia Dortmund man due to be a free agent at the end of the following campaign.

Journalist Nicolo Schira claims Inter are looking in pole position for Aubameyang at the moment, with Barca seeming to prioritise a move for Lautaro Martinez up front.

If the Argentine forward ends up getting the big move to the Nou Camp and strengthening them up front, it makes sense that Inter would look at a big name like Aubameyang to replace him.