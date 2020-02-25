Opinion: 5 potential transfer destinations for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, including Man United

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been continually linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in recent months.

The Gabon international’s contract with Arsenal expires in 2021 and the player has been stalling on a new deal, as per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, as cited by the Daily Star, and is touted to leave London with several clubs lining up bids for the striker.

It’s easy to imagine many of Europe’s top clubs would be interested in pouncing for Aubameyang’s availability. The striker has maintained a high level of performances for Arsenal since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and has been prolific in front of goal for the Gunners. The 30-year-old has netted 60 goals in 95 appearances for Arsenal and has been given the armband by both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta on numerous occasions.

However, despite being an important figure at the Emirates, Aubameyang could leave the club for a new challenge this summer in search of Champions League football, which he seems unlikely to get at his current club.

Here are five clubs that could make sense as next destinations for Aubameyang…

Barcelona

Barcelona could do with adding to their squad by signing a goal-scoring forward, who can play out wide and upfront. Aubameyang fits the bill perfectly and the Gabonese striker would surely relish a move to Spain to play for a club as big as Barcelona, who have been dominant in La Liga in recent times and who re often among the main challengers for the Champions League. Surely, to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann would be a huge motivation for Aubameyang to join the Blaugrana. The Metro have quoted Barca chief Eric Abidal as strongly hinting at an interest in signing Aubameyang and that will have AFC worried.

Inter Milan

As per a recent report from ESPN, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan could look to sign Aubameyang this summer. According to the report, Inter are closely monitoring Aubameyang’s contract situation at Arsenal and could swoop for the Gabonese striker this summer with the player stalling on a new contract at the Emirates. Arsenal have set an asking price of £70million for Aubameyang according to the report and the Serie A giants could do well to snap up the 30-year-old amid doubts over Lautaro Martinez’s future, with the in-form Argentine linked with Barcelona by Tuttosport, as translated by the Mirror.

Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report from Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Aubameyang as well. The French heavyweights and current Ligue 1 champions are keen to add more depth to their attack and are looking at Aubameyang as a potential target to fill in that position. With transfer rumours perpetually swirling around their star forward Kylian Mbappe, Aubameyang could be signed as a potential replacement, if Mbappe does decide to move away from the French club. Another reason for PSG to sign to Aubameyang could be to replace Edinson Cavani whose contract expires at the end of the season, while Mauro Icardi is also only at the club on loan for this season and his future beyond that is uncertain.

Manchester United

Manchester United also seem likely to try to strengthen their attack in the summer to mitigate their over-reliance on star striker Marcus Rashford. Aubameyang could prove to be an astute acquisition for the Red Devils given the striker’s consistency in finding the back of the net. His record for Arsenal speaks for itself and he could add the necessary quality and depth to the Man Utd attack, with Odion Ighalo recently signed on loan as cover until the end of the season. Given the way United play, Aubameyang fits into their style perfectly and could be a hit at Old Trafford provided Arsenal are willing to sell such a top player to a rival, though they’ve done so before by allowing Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to move to Manchester.

Chelsea

Aubameyang would also be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea. The Blues are looking to replace the ageing Pedro and Willian and need an alternative to Tammy Abraham with Olivier Giroud in the last year of his contract and Michy Batshuayi out of form and out of favour under Frank Lampard. Aubameyang would add instant quality and depth to the Chelsea attack and it could be a great move for the Gabonese forward should he wish to remain in London. Again, Arsenal won’t want to lose their top scorer to a rival, but CFC have previously raided the Gunners for Ashley Cole and Olivier Giroud, as well as spending big on signing Fernando Torres, who was as important to Liverpool back in the day as Aubameyang is to Arsenal now.