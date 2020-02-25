Every loan deal is different but most seem to feature some kind of option or obligation to buy, but this sounds like Carles Perez was always going to sign for Roma on a permanent basis.

It won’t be lost on those in Spain that Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz were allowed to leave in January, and Perez has had a great start in Italy while Ruiz has shown his quality for Braga.

Injuries and the pair leaving led to the controversial purchase of Martin Braithwaite last week, but it now appears that Perez will officially sign for Roma in the Summer.

According to a report from Football-Italia, his €11m obligation to buy became active after Roma defeated Lecce at the weekend, so it sounds like it was only going to take a positive result in the league to make this official.

Obviously it would be astonishing if any team didn’t pick up a point between now and the end of the season, never mind a club like Roma, so the loan and option to buy looks more like a formality than anything else.

Perez is yet another example of a player who has had to leave Barcelona to get a fair chance to show what he can do, so you ahve to wonder if the Catalans might start to feel the pressure to play some of their prized youngsters more often.