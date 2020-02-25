Barcelona would reportedly have to pay £225 million if they are to sign either of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane due to a clause in Philippe Coutinho’s contract.

The Senegalese international has been in fine form for Liverpool this season so far, netting 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far.

A report from the Mirror claims that while selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142 million, there was a clause which said that if the Blaugrana were to sign any player from Liverpool, they would have to pay £89 million in addition to the transfer fee.

Sadio Mane’s current market value is £135 million according to Transfermarkt so Barca would have to pay a total of £225 million to sign the 27-year-old.

Given the Senegal winger’s current form, there’s little doubt that other clubs would be interested in signing him. Barcelona could well do with someone like Mane but even though Liverpool would earn a massive sum from his transfer, they’s be far from willing to let go of him.