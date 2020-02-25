Menu

“Better bosses have been sacked for less”: These Chelsea fans ponder Lampard’s future after Bayern Munich defeat

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It’s becoming clear that the gap between the truly elite teams and everyone else is getting bigger with each passing year, as Chelsea found out tonight against Bayern Munich.

In theory the tie isn’t over but it might as well be, it’s impossible to see Chelsea going to Germany and getting the victory required to get them through.

A loss like this will always bring out the fans who want to see the manager get sacked and demand total change, but you do have to question if sacking Frank Lampard would be a wise move.

READ MORE: Video: Chelsea’s bad night is complete as Marcos Alonso sees a harsh red card

He’s had to oversee a huge rebuild without being able to sign players in the Summer, so you could even argue he’s overachieved, but a humbling result does show how far he has to go.

They also suffered a poor defeat to Man United last week alongside some other poor results, so it’s not a great surprise to see these fans on Twitter question his future after tonight:

It’s worth noting that there are plenty of different opinions out there, with lots of fans willing to stick up for Lampard and the job he’s done:

Clearly emotions are high after a bad loss at home, but it seems like a stretch to say Chelsea were genuine contenders for the competition this year anyway.

Things might be different if he fails to secure a top four finish at the end of the season, but it looks like he still has the backing of plenty of fans for now.

More Stories Frank Lampard