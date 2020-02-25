“Better bosses have been sacked for less”: These Chelsea fans ponder Lampard’s future after Bayern Munich defeat

It’s becoming clear that the gap between the truly elite teams and everyone else is getting bigger with each passing year, as Chelsea found out tonight against Bayern Munich.

In theory the tie isn’t over but it might as well be, it’s impossible to see Chelsea going to Germany and getting the victory required to get them through.

A loss like this will always bring out the fans who want to see the manager get sacked and demand total change, but you do have to question if sacking Frank Lampard would be a wise move.

He’s had to oversee a huge rebuild without being able to sign players in the Summer, so you could even argue he’s overachieved, but a humbling result does show how far he has to go.

They also suffered a poor defeat to Man United last week alongside some other poor results, so it’s not a great surprise to see these fans on Twitter question his future after tonight:

Lampard Out – better bosses have been sacked for less .. hounded out by the Bridge booboys!! It’s an absolute joke this farce is being allowed to continue – its time for the boss to go! #SackFrank — Jon Mac (@jon_macd) February 25, 2020

Lampard OUT — Maix (@Kieran6455) February 25, 2020

We don’t see any potential in him, Plz let him go #lampardout — 25th? (@chudAn_25th) February 25, 2020

I don’t want him out but I’m seeing the same defensive vulnerabilities I saw in game 1 at OT. Our previous Italian coaches had hiccups, but it is true that due to their coaching we were able to have many clean sheets. For me Lampard is responsible there. — ???? (@_nabzali) February 25, 2020

It’s worth noting that there are plenty of different opinions out there, with lots of fans willing to stick up for Lampard and the job he’s done:

Was always going to be a very tough tie against Bayern.

This season was always about building for the future. Nothing tonight changes the fact 99.9% of Chelsea fans believe in Frank Lampard. Always was about finishing top 4. — Yousaf (@Yousaf_S_1987) February 25, 2020

Blame Lampard all you want, the difference in quality tonight couldn’t have been more evident. This squad is not ready to challenge these sorts of teams yet, Kante, Pulisic, CHO and RLC all big misses. Rudiger not good. Trust the process. Onto Saturday ? — CFC D0nkey (@IsaacBateman5) February 25, 2020

Imagine blaming Frank Lampard for this loss. He set up in the best way possible, the tactics were working find. This team was just too soft mentally, Bayern wanted it more than us. — SignedNoOne (@BridgeBlues1) February 25, 2020

If you wish lampard get sacked you’re the plastic fan. he the only one who brave enough take over chelsea. cause every manager knew that it would be so hard. with young player, transfer ban, no hazard, just imagine — Aril Kapoor ??? (@ArilszS) February 25, 2020

Clearly emotions are high after a bad loss at home, but it seems like a stretch to say Chelsea were genuine contenders for the competition this year anyway.

Things might be different if he fails to secure a top four finish at the end of the season, but it looks like he still has the backing of plenty of fans for now.