Bit-part Juventus ace tipped for summer exit over key issue

Juventus will reportedly see Daniele Rugani leave the club this summer as he’s been tipped to go in search of a more prominent role elsewhere.

It’s been a familiar story for the 25-year-old so far this season, as he has been limited to just seven appearances.

Since 2015, he has featured in just 94 games for the Turin giants, as he has struggled to force his way up the pecking order and into a starting berth on a regular basis.

The situation hasn’t changed under coach Maurizio Sarri this year, and so it seems as though the misfit could now be set to move on.

According to Calciomercato, the relationship between the two parties is still good, but ultimately they seemingly recognise that Rugani simply isn’t playing enough and that an exit could suit all concerned as it’s specifically noted he wants to play more.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt establishing themselves as the first-choice pairing for most of the campaign, not even injuries suffered by Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral have seen Rugani get more opportunities to play.

In turn, that is surely a hugely frustrating situation for him to be in, and based on the report above, it sounds as though he could now finally look for a solution elsewhere as he will want to be playing a bigger role at this stage of his career.

With the experience and winning mentality that he has developed with the reigning Serie A champions, it could be argued that he’d be an astute addition for many clubs around Italy and in Europe.

However, time will tell who is capable of making an offer that Juventus will accept, and in turn who can convince him to start a new challenge elsewhere ahead of next season.