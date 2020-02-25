Charlton Athletic confirm tragic death of former star Lucy Kerr

Charlton have confirmed the sad news that former Women’s star Lucy Kerr has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Kerry joined the club in 2013 and made her way through the ranks to the senior squad in what looked to be a promising career.

However, she has passed away aged just 20 in an incredibly sad tragedy, with the club confirming the news on Tuesday.

Manager Riteesh Mishra worked with Lucy in the U16s said: “The news is tragic. My heart goes out to Lucy’s family and friends” said Mishra, as per the club’s official site.

“She was there at the start of my journey with Charlton as a coach with the Under 16s. Her personality and attitude in particular were infectious and she always put a smile on the faces of staff.

“She will be in our thoughts and forever be part of our Charlton family.”

Charlton went on to add that they plan on holding a tribute for Kerr at an upcoming fixture, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.