Chelsea see unwanted record set after defeat to Bayern in Champions League clash

Chelsea suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday night.

A quick-fire double from Serge Gnabry and a tap-in from Robert Lewandowski have allowed the reigning Bundesliga champions to put one foot in the next round, as they’ll be heavy favourites to finish the job in Bavaria next month.

For Chelsea and boss Frank Lampard, it was a night to forget as they were outclassed by their rivals and were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind in the tie, and they now have it all to do in the return leg if they have any hope of advancing.

As seen in the tweet below, they also made some unwanted history as it was their heaviest home defeat in the Champions League, and it seems as though Bayern enjoy away days in London.

The Bundesliga giants have also inflicted a similar record on both Arsenal and Tottenham in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and they can now add Chelsea to that list too.

Time will tell if a similar fate awaits Chelsea in Germany next month, but Lampard will know that there is a real gulf in quality between the sides now and he has to find a way to bridge it to at least give his side a chance of making it through.