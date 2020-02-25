Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks to be planning ahead and is reportedly targeting one of his former Chelsea players on a free transfer in the summer.

Brazilian winger, Willian, is interesting the Portuguese coach according to the Daily Star, cited by FourFourTwo, who also note that the ‘Special One’ tried to sign the player whilst he was still manager of Manchester United.

At 32 years of age, Willian is no spring chicken, but age hasn’t wearied him. He still has the ability to beat his man with trickery and pace when required, and will give the north Londoners a different option to that which they have already.

Whether he would be a starter at the new White Hart Lane or a player signed to give Spurs some much needed strength in depth is unclear at this stage, though it would be hard to imagine him signing on the strength of not playing regularly.

Despite his age, his professionalism means he still has much to offer, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that Mourinho appears to be testing the water.