Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian saw his side secure a 3-2 win over his former club West Ham on Monday night, and he took time out to wish the Hammers well.

While the victory moved the Merseyside giants back to being 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, West Ham are at the wrong end of the standings.

With just 11 games to go, David Moyes’ side find themselves down in 18th place in the table, a point adrift of safety, as they failed to hold on to what would have a stunning win at Anfield.

Instead, they’ll now have to brush themselves down and go again when they face Southampton this weekend, and they’ve been buoyed by Adrian’s classy message of support.

As seen in the tweet below, the shot-stopper clearly still holds fond memories of his time with West Ham and was keen to wish them the best in the coming weeks as they look to avoid the drop.

The gesture was appreciated judging from the comments to the tweet as many West Ham fans praised his tweet, but it remains to be seen if they have enough to preserve their Premier League status and ensure that they face Adrian and Liverpool again next season.