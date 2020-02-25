Barcelona ended their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Napoli with a creditable 1-1 draw, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

In general terms, such a result where an away goal has been scored, would normally be seen as a positive by the visiting team, but luck wasn’t exactly on Barca’s side.

Sergio Busquets’ late challenge early in the second half earned the midfielder a booking, and that yellow card has ruled him out of the second leg.

Arturo Vidal won’t be able to play in that game either, after he was yellow carded but then reacted to goading from Napoli’s players by forcefully using his head, and thereby earning himself a second booking and subsequent red card.

If that weren’t enough to get Quique Setien’s blood boiling, in the last knockings of the match, Gerard Pique went up for a high ball, and as he landed, his left ankle twisted violently outwards, leaving the centre-back in a heap.

It was clear that the defender was in an awful lot of pain, and he was replaced for the final few minutes.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit for Sunday’s El Clasico match against Real Madrid, with Mundo Deportivo noting that there could be some concern over how serious his injury is.

? – That looks bad for Pique. He get’s replaced by Lenglet. pic.twitter.com/9bmXfyBj4Z — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) February 25, 2020