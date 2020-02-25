Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Bayern: No changes from Lampard for crunch clash

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up for their crunch Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues host their rivals in the first leg of their round-of-16 encounter as they will hope to take an advantage with them to Bavaria next month.

SEE MORE: ‘I wasn’t scared of the idea of it going wrong’ – Lampard opens up on decision to take Chelsea job

With that in mind, it will come as no surprise that Frank Lampard has named a strong XI, as seen in the club’s tweet below, as he hopes his side can build on their win over rivals Tottenham at the weekend.

It seems as though the Chelsea boss is looking for consistency in midweek, as he has named an unchanged side for the showdown with Bayern with the same XI tasked with building on that victory over Spurs.

That means Olivier Giroud keeps his place up top and will be supported by Mason Mount and Ross Barkley, with Pedro, Willian and Tammy Abraham all on the bench.

Andreas Christensen played with a special mask after suffering a broken nose in the previous game, and the Dane clearly didn’t allow it to adversely impact his performance with Lampard opting to keep him in the side.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not it’s enough to see off Bayern, as although Tottenham were poor at the weekend, Chelsea certainly put in a top performance to earn all three points and Lampard perhaps believes that this specific XI offers him what he needs to keep the Bundesliga giants quiet while causing them problems at the back too.