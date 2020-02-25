Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Man City: These fans bemoan absence of star

Real Madrid host Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and Zinedine Zidane has named his squad for the encounter.

The two sides meet in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Bernabeu, with both desperate to secure a positive result to take into the return leg next month.

Los Blancos were dealt a blow at the weekend after Eden Hazard suffered a fresh injury setback, and he hasn’t been included in the squad to face City, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

That will now mean the responsibility will be on others to deliver in the crunch clash, but the fans below have bemoaned the decision to leave James Rodriguez out of the squad.

AS mention no possible injury which has ruled the Colombian international out, as it’s noted that he has simply been left out by Zidane along with Nacho, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz.

In turn, that hasn’t led to the greatest of reactions, and it remains to be seen if his absence is a blow for Real Madrid as they look to secure an advantage in the first leg.

That said, there is still plenty of world-class talent available, with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Vinicius all getting the nod from the Real Madrid boss.

Further, midfield stalwarts such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro will hope to play key roles, while the usual suspects in defence are named with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Marcelo set to be crucial.

Time will tell if Real Madrid can come out on top this week, but with no Hazard and Rodriguez, they’ll be without two proven players capable of having a positive influence and an impact at the highest level against Pep Guardiola’s side.

