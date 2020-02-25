Erling Haaland Real Madrid transfer talk is resurfacing again as it’s claimed the Spanish giants could come back in for the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer.

The Norway international is enjoying a sensational season in front of goal, having started out in record-breaking fashion in the Champions League with Red Bull Salzburg before his January move to Dortmund.

Haaland’s incredible form has continued in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League with his new club, and it seems likely he could be on the move once again in the near future.

According to the tweet below, the 19-year-old scoring sensation could be back on Madrid’s radar this summer if he carries on playing like this…

Los Blancos were up there with Manchester United and other top clubs in monitoring Haaland in January before he eventually ended up at Dortmund.

Real are known for their ‘Galactico’ signings, and Haaland looks like he’d perfectly fit the bill for them as he establishes himself as one of the best players in the world.

The teenager could be an ideal long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, with the Portugal international still missed by his old club.

Haaland currently looks like he could be the Ronaldo of his generation after such an explosive season.