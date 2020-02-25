Arsenal could reportedly have reason to be concerned as Inter are said to be eyeing a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with a valuation of up to €60m touted.

The Italian giants are looking to push rivals Juventus in the Serie A title battle this season, and Lautaro Martinez has been a key figure for Antonio Conte’s side.

However, according to Calciomercato, they face the threat of losing him this summer, and it’s suggested that Inter are already eyeing possible replacements.

€55m-€60m rated Arsenal star Aubameyang is said to be on their shortlist with his current contract set to expire in 2021, as per the report above, while Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is also considered an option to bolster their attack and to fill the void that Martinez could leave behind.

Time will tell if Aubameyang can be prised away from north London, but should Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League again, coupled with the fact that he’ll have just 12 months to run on his deal, it could raise concern at the Emirates.

As for Giroud, that would seemingly be a lot simpler with his contract set to expire, and so if he doesn’t pen a renewal between now and the summer, he’ll move on a free transfer elsewhere.

Aubameyang has been in prolific form again this season with 19 goals in 30 games, while Giroud showed at the weekend that he can still make a big impact for Chelsea. However, speculation suggests that the pair could be moving on in the summer, with Inter a potential destination.