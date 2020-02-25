Europa League boost for Man United as Club Brugge travel without two key players

For much of this season it looked like the Europa League was going to be the only chance that Man United had of getting back into the Champions League.

That’s now changed after they sit only three points away from a top four space and it’s also possible that Man City’s European ban could bring Champions League football to the fifth placed side, but they still need to take the competition seriously.

The 1-1 draw in Belgium actually looks like a decent result, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be confident of getting the job done at home this week, especially after it emerged that Brugge would be travelling without two of their best players:

Club Brugge will travel to Manchester without captain Ruud Vormer and Emmanuel Dennis. Two key players. #mufc https://t.co/M8CiARJsp1 — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) February 25, 2020

Dennis in particular looked dangerous in the first leg while Vormer is an important part of the midfield too.

United should also feel confident after recent wins over Chelsea and Watford in the Premier League. We saw Bruno Fernandes get his first goal at the weekend while Anthony Martial started to look back to his old self, so you have to think that United will be big favourites to go through here.