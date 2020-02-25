Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Nicolas Pepe should be dropped for the second leg against Olympiacos so that Gabriel Martinelli can start.

The Ivorian international didn’t have a very good run of form at the start of the season but has produced some really good performances lately. In the last two Premier League matches, Pepe scored a goal while providing three assists.

Nicholas is of the opinion that Martinelli should be preferred ahead of the 24-year-old for Thursday’s second leg at the Emirates. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “Joe Willock and Alexandre Lacazette will come in I think. You have to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for his goals. Will Nicolas Pepe get another run? Probably. Does he deserve it? Probably not. I would probably look at Gabriel Martinelli.”

Pepe has been doing pretty well lately but there is a good chance of Arteta opting for the Brazilian ahead of him as he did in the first leg. Martinelli has been in pretty good form this season so far, netting ten goals while providing four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal seem the favorites to win the second leg but Olympiacos shouldn’t be written off. After Thursday’s game, the Gunners play Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.