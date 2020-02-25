Diego Costa had a pretty good stint at Chelsea, netting 58 goals in 120 matches for them.

The Spaniard has had a number of controversial and dramatic moments throughout his career and former Chelsea youth Marcin Bulka recalled a bizarre training ground incident involving him and Nathaniel Chalobah.

As quoted by the Sun, the 20-year-old PSG goalkeeper said: “One time in training Chalobah was on the ground suffering from a tackle. Diego thought he was acting it up so started talking s*** in Spanish. After a while when Nathaniel was not getting up, Diego took off his pants and sat on his face, then ran away. I haven’t seen anything like this, it was something else.”

If this was almost any other player, our jaws would’ve dropped but since it’s Costa, it’s fair to say that we won’t be too surprised as given his fiery temper, incidents like the one Bulka described are very much possible.

However, despite being a controversial figure, the striker was a pretty important player for Chelsea during his stint, playing a crucial role in their Premier League wins in 2014/15 and 2016/17.

Costa is now at Atletico Madrid and has had a pretty disappointing season so far which has been hampered by injuries. So far, the 31-year-old has netted twice while providing three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions so far.