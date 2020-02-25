Hollywood superstar involved in possible €100m takeover talks at Malaga

George Clooney reportedly has links with the group looking to buy Abdullah Al-Thani’s stake in Spanish football club Malaga.

Small Shareholders Association president Antonio Aguilera has revealed that an American company, with reported links to Clooney, are interested in buying the stake, which is valued at €100m, according to AS.

It’s added that negotiations are said to be ongoing, but ultimately there is a lack of an agreement over the valuation of the stake for now, and so it remains to be seen if the two parties can reach a compromise.

Malaga fans perhaps won’t be too thrilled with the touted plans of the American company though with talk of a reality TV-style production plan, as per the report above, and so it doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture in terms of their intentions about matters on the pitch.

For now, it doesn’t sound as though an agreement is imminent, but ultimately talks could lead to a breakthrough and Clooney could find himself with an involvement in the ownership of Malaga at some point in the future.