Chelsea may reportedly have been dealt a blow to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Mauro Icardi this summer.

The Argentina international is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan, and is enjoying a fine season that seems to have attracted interest from the Premier League.

FC Inter News recently claimed Chelsea were considering a move for Icardi, and it makes sense that the Blues would look at him as a potential upgrade on what they currently have up front after an inconsistent campaign.

However, according to Don Balon, Icardi himself seems keen on a move to Real Madrid, which could hurt Chelsea’s hopes of luring him to Stamford Bridge.

The report explains that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has long been an admirer of Icardi, but it seems manager Zinedine Zidane is less convinced by him.

Icardi has 19 goals in 29 games in all competitions this season and while it remains to be seen if he’ll stay at PSG beyond this campaign, he’s certainly made his mark in Ligue 1.

The 27-year-old had his troubles in his last season at Inter, but he’d surely also be welcomed back there if he fancies giving it another go at the San Siro.