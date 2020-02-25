Gent starlet Jonathan David has been scouted by Manchester United, according to Belgian outlet HLN, as translated by Sport Witness.

The youngster has impressed for Gent in Belgium this season with 22 goals and 10 assists in 32 games for the club rallying his team to second place in the Belgian Jupiler League. The 20-year-old can play out wide and upfront and has recently netted a hat-trick against STVV.

His performances have seemingly not gone unnoticed with reports of interest from England coming in recent weeks.

According to HLN, as translated by Sport Witness, Manchester United regularly send scouts to watch David play for Gent at the Ghelamco Arena.

According to the report and David’s agent, the Red Devils are in the picture when it comes to looking at the youngster as a potential transfer but there has been no news of a bid.

As per the report, Gent turned down a €25million bid from an unknown club earlier in the January transfer window.

However, the report also states that perhaps a transfer for David will come after a stepping stone elsewhere.

Man Utd have been a little weak in attack for some time now so could do with this exciting prospect coming in and providing an upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in the final third.