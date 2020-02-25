Liverpool equal 48-year-old English top flight record with win over West Ham

Liverpool have made yet more history following their 3-2 win over West Ham on in Monday night’s Premier League game at Anfield.

The Reds were made to work for their win, coming from 2-1 down to take all three points against the Hammers, and in doing so they won their 21st home league game in a row.

This means Liverpool have now equalled the all-time English top flight record for consecutive home victories, which they themselves set 48 years ago, all the way back in 1972 when Bill Shankly was still their manager.

21 – @LFC have won their last 21 home Premier League games, equalling the English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set by the Reds themselves between January and December 1972 under Bill Shankly. Throwback. pic.twitter.com/IY6iE0pEaS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

The last time Liverpool failed to win a Premier League home game was last season’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City – over a year ago on 30th January 2019.

It’s an incredible run LFC are on, and it takes them another step closer to winning this season’s Premier League title, ending their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane did the job against West Ham last night, and you just have to wonder now how many more games this team can win.

As well as winning 21 home games in a row, Jurgen Klopp’s men are also on a run of 18 consecutive league victories overall, matching Manchester City’s record set just two seasons ago, and with second-from-bottom Watford their next opponents, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they broke that record in a few days’ time.