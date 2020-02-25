Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed he was approached by Liverpool players Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez back in 2014.

While the Germany international says it was not exactly a straight-up transfer discussion, the implication is that they clearly tried to sell the club to him as a possible destination.

Kroos was still at Bayern Munich at the time but ended up leaving for Real Madrid that summer after winning the World Cup with his national team first.

Since then, the 30-year-old has enjoyed a fine career at the Bernabeu, winning three Champions League titles and other major honours.

It seems unlikely he could have done that with Liverpool, though it would have been great to see this elite ball-playing midfielder in the Premier League at his peak.

Discussing the possibility of joining Liverpool now, he told The Athletic: “It wasn’t a straight chat-up line but they offered to tell me more about the club and so on. The funny thing was, Suarez was about to leave to Barcelona anyway.”

LFC fans won’t be too bothered about this now as they have now put together one of the best squads in Europe and there’s no guarantee Kroos would get into their starting XI these days.