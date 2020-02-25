Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore feels that Liverpool should not let go of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian scored scored in last night’s 3-2 win over West Ham to take his season’s goal tally to 19 in 36 matches so far. Salah now has seven goals from eight Premier League matches in 2020.

Collymore hailed the 27-year-old and said that Liverpool shouldn’t sell him under any circumstances. As quoted by the Daily Star, the former Reds striker said: “Since he has signed, we are talking the most goals and assists. Salah gets a lot of assists. Look who is at the top: Lionel Messi. The thing I love most about Mo Salah is that he is never injured. He is there week in, week out. 97 appearances out of 102. If I am a manager, I know I’ve got a player that is there week in, week out and delivers.

“I spoke about the five or six world class players that Liverpool have. If you looked at Liverpool’s front three and again said to Liverpool supporters, would you rather Mane go, Firmino or Salah? Everyone I speak to says Salah. But then you look at those numbers. Liverpool need an attacking player to come in because Salah is going to go the Olympics after the African Nations Cup, Mane is the same and bringing on Origi in Madrid for the European champions is not good enough. But no way in the world should they ever think about moving him on.”

Salah has been an integral player for Liverpool ever since joining them from Roma, netting 90 goals and 37 assists in 140 appearances across all competitions so far. This season, the Egyptian forward has been the Reds’ top scorer with 19 goals so far.

Salah is a very, very important player for Liverpool and he is someone the club will need if they are to dominate in England and Europe in the forthcoming years. Hence, selling him wouldn’t be the best thing to do.

After beating West Ham, Jurgen Klopp’s side next take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.