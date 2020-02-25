Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of the transfer of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish ahead of the summer.

The England Under-21 international looks an ideal singing for the Red Devils at the moment, with his eye-catching form in the Premier League this season showing that he could surely do a job for a bigger club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United now seem to be intensifying their interest in Grealish, with the hope being that they can ‘execute’ a summer deal by February.

It’s not precisely clear what this means, but it may be that Man Utd hope to more or less wrap this signing up in the coming weeks in time for him to join them next season, as Chelsea have recently done with Hakim Ziyech, as confirmed on their official site.

United have not had the best of seasons, but some of their recent work in the transfer market has looked a bit smarter, with top young talent like Daniel James brought in alongside more established stars like Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

Grealish would be another good fit for MUFC, and the MEN suggest a deal could be done for the right price, even if Villa end up avoiding relegation this season.