Man Utd starlet Mason Greenwood has been busy treating himself it seems, as he has personalised his Mercedes with a United look.

The youngster is enjoying a breakthrough this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and having come through the ranks at Man Utd, he’ll hope to enjoy a successful future at Old Trafford.

Not that he particularly needed to endear himself to United fans further, he seemingly will do with his new look Mercedes, as seen in the images below.

Greenwood has added a red stripe over his grey GLC Coupe AMG, something that would have set him back a decent fee and made a permanent mark on his expensive car.

Many will no doubt wonder what he was thinking when getting it done, while others, particularly Man Utd fans, will perhaps take a different viewpoint on it and love that he’s left a lasting impression with the club’s colours.

More important than that though will be his impact on the pitch, as that will undoubtedly make him a hero with the Man Utd faithful above anything he does away from football…

Greenwood has had his Mercedes GLC Coupe AMG wrapped in grey with a red stripe, Dalot drove in with compatriot Fernandes, Ighalo is still looking for his first goal, McTominay made his comeback from injury, Gomes, James Garner headed in with Mellor were all rocked up to training pic.twitter.com/P7s6WWnaVn — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 25, 2020