Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

The French international has made 30 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring a goal against Atletico Madrid while providing two assists versus Parma and Brescia.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal, Manchester United and Lyon are all interested in signing Matuidi who is currently valued at €18 million as per Transfermarkt.

The World Cup winner previously said that Juventus have triggered the option to extend his contract by a year which would see him stay at in Turin till 2021. As quoted by Football Italia, he told Sport24: ““In my contract there was an option for another year. Juventus have exercised it. I never had any doubts about it. I feel the trust of everyone.”

An experienced midfielder like Matuidi could be useful to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. However, the chances of him moving to Old Trafford don’t see too high unless Juventus include him as part of a deal to sign Paul Pogba.

As for Arsenal, they could make a move for him provided Dani Ceballos doesn’t stay after the expiration of his loan spell.