Martin Odegaard Manchester United transfer talk emerges as scout SPOTTED at game

Martin Odegaard Manchester United transfer talk is growing after the club’s head of scouting was spotted at a Real Sociedad game.

The Norway international, currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid, is enjoying a fine season in La Liga and has also been linked with Liverpool in recent times.

Odegaard has long been considered an exciting prospect, but saw his career stall for a few years after an initial breakthrough as a teenager.

The 21-year-old now looks to be finding his feet and could surely strengthen this struggling Man Utd side.

His fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with more flair and creativity in his attack, and Odegaard seems ideal to come in this summer.

It remains to be seen how realistic this deal is, but it seems the Red Devils are keen on the possibility, with El Diario Vasco reporting on the club’s chief scout being spotted keeping tabs on him, as shown in the photo above.

United signed Bruno Fernandes in January and he’s started well, but more strengthening is surely still required at MUFC if they are to become genuine title contenders again next season.