On a night when Barcelona come to town as an opposing team, it’s not a stretch to suggest that the host stadiums should sell out.

The Catalans have been a real draw both in domestic competition and in Europe for some years, and with Lionel Messi still in his pomp, the chance to see him and his team-mates live isn’t one that most supporters would want to pass up.

On Tuesday evening, the Argentinian played for the first time in his career at Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium, but vast swathes of empty seating in the lower tiers could be seen.

Madrid-based journalist, Brendy Boyle, has suggested on Twitter that it likely has much to do with the cost of seats for the Champions League Round of 16 encounter.

The most expensive tickets in Napoli’s history tonight (cheapest €70) leads to empty seats like we see in the San Paolo this evening. Modern football ?? pic.twitter.com/PtqmGUxvYF — Brendy Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) February 25, 2020

Boyle notes that the cheapest tickets are €70 for the match, which may well have affected the attendance, but it’s entirely possible that the design of this particular ground offers a much better view from the upper tiers.