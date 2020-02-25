Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has revealed how his daughter hilariously trolls him with chants about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Sterling of course left Anfield for the Etihad Stadium back in 2015 and remains something of a hate figure among Reds fans for the manner of his departure and for joining a major rival.

Still, it sounds like his daughter has great banter, with Sterling explaining she shares his sense of humour in some ways.

This apparently includes trolling him about Salah, which is bound to be a sore spot for the England international!

“She has my sort of personality and she likes to banter and chant Mo Salah’s songs to me,” Sterling told Spanish publication AS.

“She knows the rivalry between Liverpool and the team that I play for so she’s always singing their songs and trying to wind me up but that’s just her personality.”

LFC fans will love this, with Sterling’s daughter clearly showing she has an eye for footballing talent!