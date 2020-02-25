Manchester City have reportedly signed Brazilian teenager Yan Couto.

The 17-year-old Brazilian rose to prominence with his performances in last year’s U17 World Cup in his homeland which the Selecao won. Couto featured in all but two (which he missed due to suspension) of his nation’s matches in the competition, providing two assists including one in the final against Mexico.

According to Brazilian newspaper Gazeta do povo, Manchester City have signed the defender for a transfer fee of €6 million which could rise to €12 million based on his performances. This report also claims that Barcelona and Arsenal were interested in him as well.

Couto who currently plies his trade in Brazilian club Coritiba is among the finest talents in the country and after impressing at the U17 World Cup, top teams in Europe might show interest him.

If the aforementioned report is true, then Man City would be a fine destination for the teenager’s development. Couto will most likely be in the club’s youth team if the Premier League side sign him.