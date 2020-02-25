Ian Wright hailed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for his performance in last night’s match against West Ham at Anfield.

The England international did not start in the match but came on as a substitute for Naby Keita during the second half, just minutes after Pablo Fornals put the Hammers 2-1 up.

Oxlade-Chamberlain put in a good performance and was involved in the move that led to Mohamed Salah scoring the equaliser. Liverpool eventually won 3-2 after Sadio Mane found the net fro Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross with less than ten minutes left.

Wright, hailed the former Arsenal player for his performance and claimed that he made a difference. As quoted by Metro, the Gunners legend said on Premier League Productions: “Like Liverpool have been doing all season, they’ve been getting it done. They are not panicking, they know they have the players to do it. I think Oxlade-Chamberlain came on and made a difference – there was more thrust when he came on.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a pretty decent season so far, netting seven goals in 31 appearances across all competitions. He has produced some really good performances in 2019/20 and after last night’s display, there’s a chance Jurgen Klopp would consider starting him over Keita this weekend when Liverpool play Watford at Vicarage Road.