Liverpool have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of this summer.

The Germany international has been one of the players to watch in Europe’s big five leagues this season, scoring 27 goals in 33 games in all competitions so far.

It’s clear a talent like this would strengthen Liverpool, and he’s previously been linked strongly with the Reds, with Jan Aage Fjortoft telling Empire of the Kop why he felt Jurgen Klopp’s side were in pole position for his signature.

As well as that, Christian Falk has previously tweeted that Werner is a target for LFC, and that he had a bargain release clause of just £50million…

Our story: Jürgen Klopp is interested in @TimoWerner for @LFC. The striker can leave @DieRotenBullen because of a clause for about 60 Million Euros in summer @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 12, 2020

Apparently, though, it’s even better than that for Liverpool – his buy-out clause may be as little as half that price, according to Sport1.

They also link Werner with Liverpool, but claim he can leave for just £25m – a ridiculous price for such a top forward.

Liverpool fans will surely be thrilled with this, though it may also open the door to other clubs to try and hijack the deal, because one imagines almost every top team in Europe would want the 23-year-old at such a low cost.